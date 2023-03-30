Gopeshwar, Mar 30 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday suggested creating a market for caterpillar fungus, known as 'Keeda Jadi', found in the upper Himalayan region as an experiment.

He made the suggestion during his visit to the border village of Malari in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand where he talked to locals and district officials to review the progress of development works in the hill state under the Vibrant Village Programme.

The programme is a centrally-sponsored scheme, to ensure the comprehensive development of villages along the northern border areas.

Also known as 'yarsa gombu', 'Keeda Jadi' is found at a height of over 3,500 metres in the Himalayas. Known for its aphrodisiac qualities, it is also nicknamed the 'Himalayan Viagra'.

The Union Minister also gave his consent to name the government hospital in Joshimath after Gaura Devi – one of the pioneers of the Chipko movement.

He also called for increased mobile connectivity in the border villages and a push to tourist-related activities.

Talking to reporters, Mandaviya said roads, mobile networks, power and water connectivity and health facilities have improved in border areas in recent years.

Residents of border villages can consult doctors through tele-consultancy, he said, adding that people are benefiting from the Ayushman Yojana – a national public health insurance scheme.

Besides building them houses under PM Awas Yojana, the Union Minister said, more employment opportunities are being created in the border regions to stop migration.

