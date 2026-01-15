Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday dismissed any allegations of changes to the indelible ink mark which is given to electors after they cast their vote, saying that the ink is actually being erased from the hands, then the Election Commission should look into the issue.

Replying to Maharashtra Navnirnman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's allegations that a new pen has been replaced with the indelible ink, Fadnavis said, "creating a ruckus on everything and raising questions is very wrong."

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of January 15 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

After he cast his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections, Fadnavis said, "I have also been marked with a marker, is it erasing? The Election Commission should look into this issue and use something else, they can use oil paint if they want, the elections should be impartial. But creating a ruckus on everything and raising questions is very wrong."

The statement comes in reply to Raj Thackeray's allegations that the State Election Commission is using a "new pen", due to which the markings on the voter's fingers are disappearing.

Also Read | IBPS PO and SO Final Results 2025 Out at ibps.in; Get Direct Links and Know Steps To View Integrated Scores of Online Mains Examination and Interview Round.

"The ink that was used before is being replaced with a new pen, and there are complaints about this new pen. If you use a hand sanitizer, the ink disappears. Now, the only option left is to apply the ink, go outside, wipe it off, and then go back inside and vote again. A new rule has been implemented for campaigning," hRaj Thackeray had said.

Thackeray alleged that this is proof of how the government can "do anything to stay in power," while appealing to the alliance workers and others to be "vigilant" of such things after a person was "caught" casting a vote twice.

"This shows that the government can do anything to stay in power. We don't call this an election when someone comes to power through such fraudulent means. I appeal to the people, the Shiv Sena workers, and the Matoshree Sena workers to be vigilant about all these things. A person was caught casting a vote twice," he said.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis also alleged an attack on a BJP worker, Bhushan Shinghne by Congress workers in Nagpur, calling it an "attack on democracy".

"Congress brutally attacked our party candidate from Nagpur, Bhushan Shinghne, and broke his arm and injured his leg and head. Such actions, when one can't win elections, are like an attack on democracy, but the public will answer them along with those who made comments on me. The opposition should try to write a new script now. The fact that the opposition is trying to find new excuses for their upcoming defeat affirms our victory," he said.

He further appealed to the people, "This is an unit of our democracy, which is its foundation stone and therefore voting is very necessary. I appeal to everyone to cast their vote, because voting is not just your right, but also your duty."

Apart from Nagpur, elections for 28 other municipal corporations are being held, including of India's richest corporation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A total of 1,03,44,315 citizens are eligible to vote in the BMC polls. Of these, 55,16,707 are men, 48,26,509 are women, and the number of other voters is 1,099.

The polling for India's richest municipal corporation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began on Thursday early morning, with hundreds of voters queueing up to exercise their franchise and elect 277 new ward members, after a gap of nearly 8 years.

The BMC elections recorded a slow start on Thursday, with only a 7.12 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9:30 AM. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)