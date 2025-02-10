New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Following the Bhartiya Janata Party's historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the party's winning candidate from Shalimar Bagh, Rekha Gupta, credited the win to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rekha Gupta said, "There is an expectation of development in Delhi. The people of Delhi want to work under the leadership of PM Modi. For the last 12 years, there has been a visionless government in Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal. This victory goes to the leadership of PM Modi. The people of Delhi are hopeful that PM Modi will do development here. Kejriwal was self-centred and corruption should always be exposed."

She further took a jibe at Congress and said that there is an existential crisis for the party.

She further said, "Congress existence has finished in the country. They should sit down and have a discussion over this. The INDI Alliance has been exposed, the people now understand their intention, and they are not bothered about the country and Delhi. They are also concerned about themselves. Let Atishi celebrate because she has saved her seat."

Rekha Gupta defeated AAP's Bandana Kumari from Shalimar Bagh by a margin of 29,595 votes.

BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row.

Atishi's win in Kalkaji constituency stands out for AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

Earlier in the day, Atishi tendered her resignation as the Delhi Chief Minister, following her party's loss in the assembly elections. (ANI)

