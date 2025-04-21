Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI): Cremation rituals of deceased former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash will take place in Wilson Garden, as per officials. The body of the officer was handed over to his son for the final rituals.

Speaking to the media, a senior Police official said, "After the post-mortem, we have handed over the body to his son for the final rituals. The cremation will be done in Wilson Garden. The body is kept for public view in HSR layout..."

On Sunday, former DGP and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Om Prakash was found dead at his residence in the HSR Layout, a residential locality in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara termed the incident as "unfortunate" and stated that an investigation is underway.

"Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has been murdered, they say, by his wife. The investigation is on. Until we receive the investigation report, we cannot conclude anything. Once we get the report, we can say how the murder was committed. When I was the Home Minister for the first time in 2015, he was the DGP and worked with me. He was a very good man and officer. It is unfortunate," Parameshwara told reporters on Monday.

"His wife has been secured and is being questioned. No arrests have been made so far. We do not know the motive for the murder," he said.

Senior police officials have confirmed that an FIR will be registered based on a complaint submitted by his son.

Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Vikas Kumar told ANI, "On Sunday afternoon around 4-4:30 pm, we got information about the death of our former DGP and IGP Om Prakash. His son has been contacted, and he is giving a complaint against the incident, and based on that, an FIR will be registered."

ACP Kumar said that the motives behind the killing remain unclear, and no arrests have been made yet.

"After the case is registered, a detailed investigation will be carried out. Immediately, there are no arrests. Initial investigation suggests that things might be internal in nature," he added.

The retired IPS officer was from the 1981 batch. (ANI)

