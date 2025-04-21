New Delhi, April 21: United States Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their three children visited the Akshardham Temple in the national capital on Monday morning shortly after their arrival here. Vance, is on a four-day official visit to the country from April 21 to 24. Akshardham temple spokesperson, Radhika Shukla, said that the US Vice President spent 55 minutes exploring the temple, appreciating its intricate carvings, and offering prayers for world peace.

Shukla said, "The whole family was here for around 55 minutes. Their experience of one hour inside was unforgettable. After the welcome, they started with the Charanarvind of Lord Swaminarayan. Moving ahead, they visited Bharat Upvan. They liked the garden very much. Going further, they visited Gajendra Peeth. They were very overwhelmed by the carvings. Then they went upstairs and after having a darshan of the idol of Lord Swaminarayan in the sanctum sanctorum, they prayed for world peace..." JD Vance, Usha Vance Arrive in India, Their Kids Seen in Indian Attire at Palam Airport (See Pics and Videos).

JD Vance, Usha Vance Visit Akshardham Temple in Delhi

Delhi: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children, visited Akshardham Temple.

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their three children, visits the Akshardham Temple in Delhi.

Ahead of Vance's visit to the temple, Shukla had said, "The Vice President and the Second Lady are arriving for the Darshan at Akshardham Temple. She has Indian roots... They are coming here directly from the airport... They will first have the darshan of the replica of Lord Swaminarayan and then they will see the architecture of the temple."

Earlier in the day upon their arrival at Palam Airport, Vance and his family received a warm welcome. Union Minister of Railways and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, received the delegation at Palam airport. The visit, which includes stops in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, is expected to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Vance also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour on his first official visit to India. JD Vance India Visit: Accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and Children, US Vice President Arrives at Palam Airport for His First Official Visit, Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour (Watch Videos).

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "A very warm welcome to @VP JD Vance, @SLOTUS Mrs. Usha Vance, & the US delegation to India! Received by Minister of Railways and I&B @AshwiniVaishnaw at the airport."

"The Official Visit (21-24 Apr) spanning Delhi, Jaipur & Agra is expected to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the post added. Hoardings of US Vice President Vance were also put up near Palam airport, ahead of his arrival today. Later today, Vance is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. A bilateral meeting between Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Modi is scheduled for 6:30 pm at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Strengthening economic, trade, and defence cooperation between the two nations are likely to be on the agenda of the meeting. Following the official meetings, the Vance family is set to visit Jaipur on Tuesday, followed by a visit to and Agra. He will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday. On April 23, he is scheduled to visit Agra. Vance's visit to India will conclude on Thursday, April 24.

The visit is also crucial as all relevant issues between India and the United States will be discussed during the upcoming visit of US Vice President JD Vance from April 21 to 24, which is expected to strengthen bilateral ties further, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. During the weekly media briefing last Thursday, when asked about the possibility of tariff discussions, Jaiswal said, "We have a comprehensive strategic global partnership, when you have that level of partnership with any country... obviously you will discuss all relevant issues..."

Earlier, JD Vance and his family concluded their three-day visit to Italy, where he held bilateral meetings and attended religious services during the Easter weekend. Vance arrived in Italy on Friday and held expanded bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. On Saturday, he met with Church officials, including Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. The US Vice President concluded his visit on Easter Sunday after a meeting with Pope Francis.

