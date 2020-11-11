New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A notorious criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 6 lakh, was arrested following a brief encounter with police at Subhash Park, Shahadra on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi Police's Special Cell laid a trap near Hasim alias Baba's house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said.

"At 5.45 am, Hasim was seen coming out of his girlfriend's house. Sensing police presence, he opened fire upon advancing police team and after a brief exchange of fire, Hasim was apprehended," he said.

The accused fired three rounds and in retaliation, the police party fired five rounds, the official said.

Hasim sustained bullet injuries on his left leg and was shifted to Jag Parvesh hospital. After initial treatment, he was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, the DCP said.

A nine mm pistol with live cartridges was recovered from Hasim's possession and his motorcycle was impounded, he added.

