New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): A wanted criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty was arrested by Delhi Police from Qutab Minar Metro Station on Thursday, said police.

The alleged criminal has been identified as 34-year-old Rahul Khan, a resident of Haryana's Nuh.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Farmer Killed During Brawl On His Birthday in Pune District; Two Accused Arrested.

Khan, a member of the Mewat-based Zahid Khan gang, was wanted in two cases of ATM breaking in Delhi and Maharashtra.

Acting on the specific input, the cops nabbed the accused, who arrived in the area to meet one of his associates. One single shot pistol of .315 calibre with 04 live cartridges were recovered from him.

Also Read | Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey Virtually Inaugurates Solar Electric Vehicle Charging Station At Karnal Lake Resort On Delhi-Chandigarh Highway.

Khan had been absconding for more than eight months. In one of the cases, he along with his six associates, broke open an ATM in the area of PS Dabri in December and fled away with cash amounting to Rs. 19.14 lakhs.

In another similar incident, the gang allegedly broke an ATM kiosk Maharashtra's Pimpri last year and fled with Rs 25 lakhs.

Further interrogation of the accused is in progress, said Delhi Police (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)