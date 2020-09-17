Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17 (ANI): Panic gripped a residential area here after a crocodile was spotted resting at the bank of Musi River near Puranapul Bridge in Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to the officials, the crocodile might have come with the water flow due to heavy rains. Meanwhile, rescue operations by Nehru Zoological Park are underway.

Speaking to ANI, N Kshitija, IFS Curator, Nehru Zoological Park said, "The crocodile could not be rescued as there was a heavy flow of water."

"A crocodile was spotted and people gathered here to see it which caused a traffic jam. Later, police arrived here and controlled the jam and informed the Zoo officials," said a resident. (ANI)

