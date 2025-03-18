Chandigarh, Mar 18 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday said claimed to have busted a cross-border drug cartel with the arrest of a person and recovery of 8.08 kg heroin along with a pistol from his possession in Amritsar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused was identified as Dharminder Singh alias Sonu, from Harsha Chhena village in Amritsar.

Police teams have also impounded his car, which the accused was using to deliver the consignments, the officer said.

DGP Yadav said that the arrested person was in touch with cross-border drug smugglers, who were using Ajnala sector to drop the drug consignments using drones from across the border.

Further investigations are ongoing to trace backward and forward linkages in this case, he said.

Sharing the operation details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that based on reliable inputs, police teams apprehended Dharminder alias Sonu Near Mental Hospital in Amritsar, when he was waiting for someone to deliver the consignment.

He said police teams have also identified his accomplice involved in the drug smuggling, while a probe is on to identify the person who was supposed to receive the consignment.

Efforts are on to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers, and buyers, and to ascertain the total quantity of drugs purchased by the arrested persons so far, he added.

