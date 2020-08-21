Panaji, Aug 21 (PTI) A crowd-funding initiative by nature lovers and local organisations has saved over a 100- year-old banyan tree near Arambol beach in North Goa, which had gotten uprooted due to incessant rains earlier this month.

A popular hang-out spot in the area, foreigners and locals would frequently have their yoga sessions under the tree.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sharp Drop in Sale of Ganpati Idols in Delhi Ahead of Festival Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Incessant rainfall had hit the coastal state on August 5, uprooting the tree, which had crashed on the road side.

Heartbroken locals and nature lovers launched an online crowd-funding campaign to re-root the tree.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 29 Lakh Mark With 68,898 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 54,849.

Avertino Miranda, coordinator of Goa Green Brigade, said the campaign was launched to collect money to get the tree back on its feet.

Funds to the tune of around Rs 2 lakh were collected and experts were roped in from Hyderabad for the replanting procedure.

Uday Krishna of Vata Foundation helped re-root the tree, which was planted in a three to four-feet-deep hole, dug with the help of a JCB machine, Miranda said.

The two-day operation was carried out on August 18, he said, claiming that this was the first time that a crowd- funding initiative was used to replant a tree.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)