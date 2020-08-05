New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) assistant sub-inspector posted in Srinagar has died due to coronavirus infection, officials said on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old official belonged to the 176th battalion based in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the 21st death due to the pandemic in the paramilitary, the country's largest central force.

A total of 99 fresh COVID-19 infection cases were also reported in the CRPF on Wednesday.

Out of the total 4,635 cases, 2,568 are active while the rest of the personnel have recovered, they said.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel strong CRPF is the lead internal security force of the country with its main operations being in the Left Wing Extremism-hit states and counter-terrorist combat in the Kashmir valley.

