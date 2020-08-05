New Delhi, Aug 5: Samsung on Wednesday launched two new flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at $650 for the single 6GB+128GB model while Galaxy Tab S7+ will cost $850. Samsung says that the two tablets will hit the shelves in the fall season for the US market. As for the color options, both the devices will be available in mystic black, mystic silver and mystic bronze colour options. Samsung Unpacked 2020 Launch Event: Watch LIVE Streaming of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Watch 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch Event.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LTPS TFT WQXGA LCD display with 2,560 x 1600 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The tab is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. The dual rear camera setup consists of a 13MP main snapper and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, while video calls will be handled by an 8MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 packs a 7,040mAh battery and runs Android 10 OS with OneUI 2.0 custom skin on top. The tablet supports S Pen with 9 ms latency, handwriting recognition, and Air Gestures. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display with 2,800 x 1,752 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy Tab S7 Series (Photo Credits; Samsung)

The tab is also powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, packs up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The dual-rear camera setup on its back is similar to that of the standard Galaxy Tab S7. It houses a bigger 10,090mAh battery, measures 285 mm x 185 mm x 5.7 mm, and weighs 590 grams.

