Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) Hailing the CRPF jawans' "patience and restraint" during the farmers' tractor rally in New Delhi on the Republic Day in protest against the Centre's agricultural laws, Director General A P Maheshwari of the paramilitary force on Friday said the "withdrawal" too is also a tactic at times.

"It was not a question of defending oneself. We have to be considerate when our own citizens create an odd situation due to some reasons. The force acted with 'dhairya aur sanyam' (patience and restraint),” CRPF Director General Maheshwari told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

“If a situation arises when there are our own people, colleagues and family members, we have to see what alternatives can be adopted," he added.

Maheshwari was asked about a viral video in which a mob was seen pushing the CRPF personnel from a bridge in New Delhi on January 26 during farmers' protests and why the CRPF did not defend itself.

"We could not have fired because due to it many lives could have been lost. We work in coordination with local police and other agencies and at that moment, patience and restraint were observed,” he said.

“It was seen how even after facing losses, the situation could be controlled by the local police and CRPF.

“Firing is not an option always. Had there been a terrorist attack, it (firing) would have been there. You have seen how we react in Kashmir or during Naxal attacks,” he said.

Pointing out that the force is also having the expertise of using non-lethal weapons, the CRPF director general said, “Sometimes withdrawal also is a tactic analysing the situation."

