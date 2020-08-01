Raipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Two days after a CRPF jawan was arrested for allegedly raping a tribal woman near his camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, two of his colleagues were placed under suspension on Saturday, an official said.

A woman had, on July 29, accused jawan Dulichand, stationed in the CRPF's Dubbatota camp under Dornapal police station limits, of raping her in July 27, after which he was arrested on July 30 and handed over to local police and then suspended.

Two constables who were on sentry duty at the time were suspended on Saturday for negligence in discharging duty and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them, the official added.

The two had not kept a record of the jawan stepping out of the camp on the day of the incident, he said, adding that the camp commander had been shifted to the control room with immediate effect.

He said CRPF (Chhattisgarh sector) Inspector General Prakash D visited the camp and warned personnel that "violation of discipline will be dealt severely".

The IG said the CRPF stood for highest standards of discipline and this incident was an aberration.

The IG also met Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha and assured him all help from the CRPF's side in the probe, the official added.

The accused jawan is a resident of Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh and had recently returned to camp from there.

