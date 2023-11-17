CRPF rescues villager injured in IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. (Photo/CRPF)

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel rescued a villager injured in an IED blast by Maoists in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, officials said.

According to officials, upon receiving information about the incident, the nearby 85th battalion of CRPF responded immediately, reaching Gorgepara village in Pusnaar.

They carried the injured man, identified as Lacchu Punem, on a stretcher to the 85th battalion's camp.

The CRPF provided preliminary treatment to the injured villager and arranged for his further treatment at the healthcare centre in Gangaloor.

Notably, Chhattisgarh underwent the second phase of state assembly polls on Friday.

In a separate incident, an ITBP jawan lost his life in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband today.

The incident occurred as the polling party was returning after voting concluded. The polling party reached Gariaband safely. The incident happened around 3 km from the polling station, and the police are on high alert, police said. (ANI)

