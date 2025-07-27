New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is India's biggest paramilitary force, is now in the process of upgrading and adopting new and the latest war techniques and equipment, which also includes the latest warfare vehicles with new technologies and high-end technology drones and the most advanced arms and ammunition that are available globally.

CRPF DG Gyanendra Pratap Singh, while speaking to ANI, informed that the CRPF is one of the most important forces of our country, which is working really well in many parts of the nation.

He stated that CRPF is actively working in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, North East states and also in central India to counter Naxalism. Considering the future prospects and challenges, it is time to prepare the CRPF for the upcoming challenges and operations.

"In the CRPF, we must ensure that our human resources are future-ready and adequately trained. similarly if we talk about the modern day technology artificial intelligence it is need of an hour. We have been soon inducted in CRPF, along with quantum computers being incorporated into the working of CRPF. Also, we are using high-end drones in the CRPF in the maintenance of law and order as well as in counter terrorism operations", CRPF DG said.

The CRPF is also in the process of acquiring the latest new generation war equipment and ammunition to equip our personnel with the most advanced available globally, thereby maintaining internal security in the country. The CRPF has initiated the process to acquire new-age warfare vehicles, which will aid our frontline soldiers. (ANI)

