Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Pune City police on Thursday arrested Kiran Gosavi who is a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, in connection with a cheating case lodged in 2018.

Gosavi was arrested by Faraskhana Police station in Maharashtra's Pune.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

According to the police, he will be produced before the Pune Court at 2 am today.

A case was registered against Gosavi with Faraskhana police station on May 19, 2018, for allegedly committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The accused was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Intellectual Technology (IT) Act.

Chargesheet was filed in the court as the accused was not found. He is still wanted in the case.

Gosavi is a witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested under the NDPS Act.

He was detained earlier today by the Pune Police three days after he claimed he would surrender at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

Prabhakar Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, had alleged that NCB Zonal Director Samer Wankhade and some other NCB officials had sought Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan in order to release Aryan Khan.

Other than this, a case of fraud has also been registered against Gosavi at the Kelwa Police station in Palghar on October 18. As per the police, he had duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)