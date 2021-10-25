Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Prabhakar Sail, a witness of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise drugs case, reached Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on Monday.

Notably, Sail, who is the bodyguard of another NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case, has alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

Also Read | ICAR Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check and Download AIEEA UG, PG, PhD Scores on Official Website icar.nta.ac.in.

On October 18, a case was registered against Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

Also Read | Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021: Police Constable Found in Inebriated State During Poll Duty in Buxar.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)