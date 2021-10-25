Patna, October 25: A constable deployed on panchayat election duty in Bihar's Buxar district was arrested after being found in an inebriated state on Monday. The voting for the fifth phase of panchayat election is currently underway in several districts on Monday.

The police constable Chandan Singh was deployed at polling booth number five in Vikrampur village. He was allegedly involved in misbehaving with some voters standing in a queue which led to a chaos-like situation at the polling booth. Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021: Dates for 11-Phases of Panchayat Chunav Announced, Check Full Schedule.

The polling officials deployed at the booth found that Chandan was heavily drunk. They informed the local police, who took him away from the booth and arrested him under various sections including violation of Liquor Prohibition Act.

"We have conducted a medical checkup of the alleged constable and doctors have confirmed that he was drunk. We have arrested him and legal action is initiated against him," said Sanjeev Kumar, Station House Officer of the Sikraul police station.

The Bihar government banned the consumption, trade and transportation of liquor in the state in April 2016. Despite that several cases of violation of the Liquor Prohibition Act get reported almost everyday in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2021 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).