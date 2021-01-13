Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) MumbaiHazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfast special train will run on all seven days from January 19, the Central Railway (CR) said on Wednesday.

The train currently runs on four days a week.

The train will leave CSMT at 4pm daily and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi at 09.55 am next day.

It will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm daily and arrive at CSMT at 11.15 am next day, the CR said.

"There is no change in halts and (coach) composition," it said, adding that booking for increased frequency of the train will start from January 14.

