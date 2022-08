New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Wednesday was cancelled at 13 centres due to some "unavoidable technical reasons" affecting nearly 8,700 candidates, officials said.

The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Kills Self With Three Daughters by Jumping in Front of Train Over Family Disputes in Ujjain.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1,45,885 candidates."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)