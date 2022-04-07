New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The application process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission for the academic year 2022-23 to the Undergraduate courses in Central Universities has commenced on Wednesday, announced National Testing Agency on Thursday.

"CUET (UG) -2022 will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to the Central Universities across the country under various Undergraduate programmes," reads the official statement.

The last date to fill out the application form is May 6 (up to 5 PM).

The candidates can apply for the CUET (UG) - 2022 in the online mode only through the website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The exam will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

The final date for the examination has not been announced yet but according to the official statement, it will take place in the first or second week of July 2022.

As per the official information bulletin, the three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of class 12 NCERT textbooks.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Wednesday had directed all the Central Universities to use only Common University Admission Test (CUET) for admission in Under Graduate (UG) programmes except for some activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts. (ANI)

