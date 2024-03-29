By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India] March 29 (ANI): Over 4.62 lakh candidates participated in the Common University Eligibility Test (PG) that concluded on March 28, the highest-ever participation in the test, the University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said.

Also Read | Taliban To Resume Stoning for Afghanistan Women Accused of Adultery, Says Report.

CUET PG was conducted over 15 days in over 250 cities, including nine cities outside India.

"CUET (PG) concluded successfully on March 28 as planned. CUET-PG allows students to apply for multiple central and other universities using one test. For the 2024-25 academic year, CUET (PG) had around 4,62,603 candidates and 7,68,414 tests. One hundred ninety universities participated. This is the highest number of participation from the students," Jagadesh Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | IndiGo Patna-Ahmedabad Flight Diverted to Indore Due to Medical Emergency on Board.

A staggering 4,62,725 candidates had registered for CUET PG 2024.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG-2024) was introduced in 2022 for admission into various PG programmes in central and state universities and institutions and participating deemed or private and institutions for the academic session 2024-25.

In 2023, 4,59,083 participated in the CUET PG. The National Testing Agency conducted the CUET (PG) this year on March 11 to 23 and March 27 and 28.

The UGC chief said that the test was conducted "in online mode mode in 565 different centres located in 253 cities including nine cities outside India including Manama, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna and Doha".

Kumar noted that candidates applied for 4,597 courses and there were 157 different question papers.

"Over 15 days, 44 shifts, 240 papers with 18,000 questions were used. Tests were in English or Hindi for humanities, sciences, and common papers, and some subjects had papers in other languages."

He said 950 experts and 200 translators prepared question papers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)