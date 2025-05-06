New Delhi (India) May 6 (ANI): The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) 2025, which was earlier scheduled to start on May 8, will now commence from May 13, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

In a post on x, NTA confirmed that the city intimation slips for candidates will be released on May 7, enabling students to know their exam centres in advance.

The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in India, with over 13 lakh students appearing each year. It offers a single-window opportunity for admission to undergraduate programmes in more than 250 universities, including central, state, and private institutions like Delhi University, BHU, and JNU.

The exam was earlier expected to be held between May 8 and June, but with the latest update, it will now start two days earlier, from May 13.

NTA, which also conducts NEET and JEE, manages the CUET to streamline the admission process and reduce the burden of multiple entrance exams on students.

Students are advised to check the official NTA website regularly for updates and to download their city slips on May 7.

The admit cards are expected to follow shortly after.(ANI)

