New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted in hybrid mode from May 15-31 in two or three shifts per day and the results will be announced on June 30, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

The crucial exam for admission in undergraduate programmes will be conducted in 13 languages at centres in 380 cities including 26 cities abroad.

The application process began on Tuesday and will conclude on March 26.

"For the Academic Session 2024-25, CUET (UG) – 2024 will be conducted in the hybrid mode. The decision to conduct the exam as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) or in pen-and-paper mode will lie with the NTA which will decide considering multiple factors," a senior NTA official said.

Officials said that for subjects having a high number of registrations, the exam will be conducted in the pen-and-paper mode using the optical mark recognition (OMR) format, and for others it will continue to be computer-based.

Introduced in 2022, the CUET (UG) provides a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations including state universities, deemed and private universities across the country.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The candidates will be allowed to choose a maximum of six subjects unlike previous editions when they could appear in up to 10 subjects.

"The examination will be conducted on multiple days in two or three shifts, depending on the number of candidates and subject choices," the official said.

Last year, the testing agency received approximately 14.9 lakh registration for the CUET-UG.

Meanwhile, the agency also announced the subject-wise dates for the CUET-PG 2024 which will be conducted from March 11 to 28 and in two shifts each day. The complete examination is to be held in 44 shifts and with each shift being of 105-minute duration.

The CUET (PG) – 2024 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered individual candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given an option for choosing a maximum of four test papers/ subjects.

