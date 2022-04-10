Ghaziabad, Apr 10 (PTI) The family of Kartik Vasudev, an Indian student killed in a shootout in Canada, on Sunday demanded that the culprit be arrested at the earliest and justice done in the case.

Hundreds of people, including Vasudev's friends, relatives as well as locals, carried out a candle light march here on Sunday evening with a demand for justice for the 21-year-old student. The march started from the DAV school and culminated outside the family's house in the Rajendra Nagar area.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Misuses His Power, We Will Meet Home Minister, Delhi Police Commissioner, Says Parvesh Verma on FIR Against BJP Leaders in Punjab.

“Whoever has killed my son should be arrested at the earliest. I will fight for him even if it requires me to travel to Canada but I will not spare the person who has done this,” Kartik's father Jitesh Vasudev said, as he broke down during the candle light march.

An uncle of Kartik said the family seeks support of the people and the government in the case.

Also Read | JNU Violence: Student Unions Clash in Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus Over Eating Non-Veg Food on Ram Navami.

“No child should meet a fate like this. Nothing bad should happen to the children,” the uncle, who preferred not to be named, said.

Kartik had moved to Toronto in Canada in January this year for higher education. He had also taken up a part-time job at a restaurant.

The family said they had received information about a shootout in Toronto around 5 am (IST) on Friday and Kartik's death was confirmed to them around 10 am.

The distraught family members had on Saturday urged the Indian government to help arrange visas for them to travel to Toronto and ensure that the killer is brought to justice.

According to the Canadian police, Kartik was on his way to work when he was shot dead by an unidentified man. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injuries.

A Canadian news channel quoted the local police saying that the suspect in the shooting is a Black male standing five-foot-six to five-foot-seven inches tall with a medium build.

He was last seen carrying a handgun walking south on Glen Road toward Howard Street, according to the news channel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)