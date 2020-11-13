Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Cultural Academy paid rich tributes to legendary female singer and Padma Shri award holder Late Raj Begum during a special folk music show here.

The special event was organized by J-K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with an organisation named 'AWAAZ' (the voice) at Tagore Srinagar where the lovers of folk music and fans of Begum were present.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Jawans Martyred in Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan, Indian Army Kills 7-8 Pak Soldiers in Retaliatory Firing.

The purpose of this event was to pay tribute and highlight the role of Begum which she played during her time for the promotion of folk music in Kashmir.

Begum was one of the most popular female singers of Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in her titles including the 'Nightingale of Kashmir' and 'Asha Bhosle of Kashmir'.

Also Read | Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0: Income Tax Relief for Real-Estate Developers, Home Buyers.

But, unfortunately, the 'Nightingale of Kashmir' went silent when she breathed her last aged 89 after a prolonged illness on October 26, 2016. So, to remember her contribution in folk music and pay tributes to the iconic singer, Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy organised a wonderful folk music show at Tagore Hall here where the female singers of the Valley sung some popular songs of Begum.

Born on March 27, 1927, Begum started her career at an earlier age and later started singing in weddings despite family opposition. But despite the hard efforts, she reached the zenith of popularity in Kashmir at a time when singing for women was a dream.

Begum's fame exploded when her songs were broadcasted from Radio Kashmir which was her basic platform and she captivated the hearts of millions of listeners with her melodious voice.

Right from 1947 when she stepped into Radio Kashmir till her retirement in 1986, she was a rage all around the Valley. The melody queen was also honoured with Padma Shri in 2002 and the Sangeet Natak Academy award in 2013. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)