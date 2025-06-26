Saharsa, Jun 26 (PTI) A portion of a culvert collapsed in Bihar's Saharsa district, officials said on Thursday.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident, they said.

Talking to PTI, Saharsa DM Deepesh Kumar said, "The incident took place on Wednesday evening when a portion of a culvert collapsed in Patarghat block. According to locals, a pillar of the culvert, which is very old, caved in when an overloaded tractor passed over it. The exact cause of the incident is not known. This culvert was constructed by the Rural Works Department of the state government."

Senior officials of the district administration have reached the spot and a detailed report is awaited, said the DM.

Bihar witnessed collapse of a dozen bridges, including big and small, in different districts of the state in 2024.

