New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India reached nearly 178 crore on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 18 lakh (18,93,697) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Urgent Intervention To Set Up Humanitarian Corridor for Indian Students Stranded in Ukraine.

More than 2.02 crore (2,02,30,750) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comordidities so far.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

Also Read | Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Comedy Series 'Servant of the People' in Demand.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities, from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)