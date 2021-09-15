New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 76 crore on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 57 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

Also Read | Haryana: 34-Year-Old Man Found Murdered in Morni Forest Area of Panchkula; Two Accused Arrested.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

According to the ministry data, 57,80,94,804 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 18,68,41,354 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

Also Read | Humble Background Didn't Deter WrapCart Founders From Envisioning a Dream.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)