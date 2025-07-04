New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): The Indian Army conducted a Curtain Raiser event on Friday for the upcoming Tri-Services Academia Technology Symposium at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Friday.

The event was conducted in coordination with the Integrated Defence Staff, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

The event formally launched preparations for the main symposium scheduled to be held on 22-23 September 2025. Themed 'Vivek va Anusandhan se Vijay', the initiative aims to deepen collaboration between the Armed Forces and academia for the development of cutting-edge indigenous technologies.

The primary objective of the symposium is to develop an integrated perspective for creating a synergised Services - Academia R&D ecosystem. It seeks to identify and harness the scientific potential within academic institutions to meet the niche technological needs of the Indian Armed Forces, thereby contributing to long-term self-reliance in defence capabilities.

As part of the Curtain Raiser, a dedicated portal was inaugurated to facilitate participation from academic institutions across the country. The portal allows institutions to register their representatives, who can either attend the symposium as 'Attendees' or submit project proposals and exhibits. Attendees will be able to take part in the various seminars and panel discussions planned for the final event, offering a valuable opportunity for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Submitted proposals and exhibits will be reviewed by subject matter experts from the respective Defence Services. Shortlisted entries will be invited for one-on-one discussions with services representatives and will be showcased during the exhibition segment of the symposium. The most promising innovations and proposals will be recognised and felicitated during the valedictory session.

The Tri-Services Academia Technology Symposium represents a key initiative towards narrowing down the gap between academic research and defence application. It reaffirms the Armed Forces' commitment to nurturing indigenous technological innovation in alignment with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the relase added. (ANI)

