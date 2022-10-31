New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Heroin worth nearly Rs 70 crore was seized from the possession of a Belize national at the international airport here, the Customs department said on Monday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Doha on Sunday, it said.

Also Read | Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Situation in Morbi, Briefed on Rescue and Relief Operations.

Subsequently, on thorough checking of the baggage of the accused, certain material was found in the false bottom and top of his trolley bag, the department said in a statement.

This led to the recovery of 9.95 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 69.95 crore in the international market, it said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 2 People Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Septic Tank.

The Customs department said the passenger has been arrested and the narcotic seized.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)