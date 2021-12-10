Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI) Customs officials on Friday seized gold weighing over 7 kg valued approximately at Rs 3.6 crore from four Sudanese passengers who travelled from Dubai to Hyderabad on a flight.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Minor Boy Killed in Hit-And-Run Case in Pune; Case Registered.

Two female and an equal number of male Sudanese passengers were intercepted, a Customs release said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall, Snowfall During December 13-15.

"During Customs check, the said passengers were found to have gold bars and gold in paste form concealed inside their rectum, gold items totally weighing 7.3Kg valued at Rs.3.6Cr (approx)," it said.

The gold has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation was in progress, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)