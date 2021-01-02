Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2 (ANI): The custom officials seized 937 grams gold worth Rs 48.27 lakhs in Chennai Airport from two passengers on Saturday.

One passenger has been arrested in connection with the case.

While they seized the gold valued Rs 39.83 lakhs from one person, they seized gold valued Rs 8.44 lakhs from another, said the Office of the Commissioner of customs, Air Intelligence Unit, in a statement

"Based on intelligence one Mohamed Hashan Malique, 28, of Ramanathapuram who arrived from Dubai by Air India flight IX 1644 was intercepted at exit. On personal search 3 bundles of gold weighing 880 grams were recovered from rectum which on extraction yielded one gold ingot of 772 grams of 24k valued Rs 39.83 lakhs was recovered and seized," it said.

In another case one Mohamed Asarudeen, 31, of Nagapattinam who arrived from Dubai was intercepted at exit. "On personal search one pouch containing gold in paste form weighing 82 grams which on extraction yielded 72 grams of 24K purity found concealed in underwear, one cut bit weighing 57 grams and 2 gold plates weighing 36 grams found concealed in hand baggage. Total 165 grams of gold valued Rs. 8.44 lakhs was recovered and seized."(ANI)

