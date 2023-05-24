New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 47.75 crore were seized from two Cameroon nationals at the Delhi international airport, customs officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, a man and a woman, have been detained and further proceedings were underway.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Chops Body Into Pieces With Stone Cutting Machine, Store Body Parts in Fridge in Dilsukhnagar; Arrested.

The passengers arrived from Malawian capital of Lilongwe via Addis Ababa on Wednesday morning, the officials said.

"On basis of profiling AirCustoms@IGIA have detained 2 Cameroon nationals, after 6.822 kg of Heroin valued at Rs. 47.75 Cr was recovered from the false bottom of their bags. They arrived from Malawi via Addis Ababa. Further proceedings are ongoing," the customs said in a late night tweet.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Toddler, Mother Die of Electrocution on Terrace After Iron Rod Comes in Contact With High-Tension Wire in Ghaziabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)