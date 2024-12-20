Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai seized marijuana worth over Rs 11 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok on the intervening night of December 19-20, officials said on Friday.

The passenger was intercepted with 11.322 kilograms of suspected hydroponic marijuana, worth approximately Rs 11.32 crores.

Also Read | Union Cabinet Approves INR 11,582 per Quintal MSP for Milling Copra, INR 12,100 for Ball Copra for 2025 Season, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw (Watch Video).

The Customs officers profiled the passenger based on intelligence inputs and, upon further inspection, recovered the illicit substance concealed in vacuum-sealed plastic pouches inside the passenger's trolley bag.

The narcotic substance, believed to be hydroponic marijuana, is a high-grade variety of cannabis, known for its potent effects and high market value.

Also Read | K Annamalai Detained: Police Detain Tamil Nadu BJP President, Others for Taking Out 'Black Day Procession' (Watch Video).

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the customs officials of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport for their vigilance and successful seizure of over 2 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 1.48 crore.

In a social media post, the minister wrote, "Appreciate @mumbaicus3 for showing diligence. Well done," acknowledging the team's efforts.

The Customs Department at the Mumbai airport intercepted two cases of gold smuggling during December 18-19, 2024. The officials confiscated a total of 2.073 kg of 24-karat gold, which had been smuggled in innovative ways.

In an official statement, Mumbai customs stated "On 18-19 Dec 2024, officers at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, seized 2.073 kg of gold worth Rs 1.48 Cr in 2 cases. The gold was concealed in the body cavity of the passenger and another case was recovered from an airport staff which was, handed over by a transit passenger. 02 persons arrested".

In the first case, a passenger attempted to smuggle gold dust concealed in wax by hiding it inside their body cavity. The customs officers acted on intelligence inputs and successfully detected the illegal consignment.

In the second case, a private airport staff member was caught with smuggled gold handed over by a transit passenger. The staff member was found carrying 24-karat gold dust in wax, intending to smuggle it out of the airport. Both individuals involved in the incidents were arrested, and further investigations are underway.

The Mumbai airport customs team has consistently demonstrated vigilance and efficiency in tackling such cases, further reinforcing their commitment to ensuring lawful operations at one of India's busiest airports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)