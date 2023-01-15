Cuttack (Odisha) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Odisha government on Sunday imposed Section 144 in Cuttack after a stampede during the Makar Mela in the Singhanath Temple area killed one woman and injured several others yesterday.

The administration has clamped restrictions on the entry of devotees at Singhanath Temple.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Attacked With Toilet Cleaner Following Quarrel Over Pet Dog Littering Area in Uttam Nagar, Two Arrested.

Badamba Executive Magistrate said, "In anticipation of a breach of peace and law and order situation, Section 144 has been imposed in the temple to prevent the public from entering the T-bridge (to the entrance of the temple) as well as in and around the premises of the temple."

"The restrictions will come into effect from today till January 16 to maintain law and order situations," he said.

Also Read | GST Not Payable on Government Incentive to Banks for Promoting RuPay Card, Low Value BHIM-UPI Transactions: Finance Ministry.

The incident occurred on Saturday during the Makar Mela rush on the Gopinathpur- Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh.

One person was killed while nine others were injured during the stampede that happened when the devotees were going to seek blessings at the 7th-century-old Singhanath Temple in Baramba during Makar Mela.

According to officials, more than a dozen minors were injured during the stampede.

"One dead while nine were injured in the incident, three were referred to another hospital in Cuttack," said Dr Ranjan Kumar Barik, Baramba hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)