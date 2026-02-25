What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI): Cyberabad Police on Wednesday reviewed the adoption of Artificial Intelligence-based predictive traffic management systems, aligned with European standards, at a meeting held at the SCSC Meeting Hall, PSIOC, Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The meeting was chaired by CP Cyberabad M. Ramesh, who directed officials to examine the feasibility of introducing intelligent traffic technologies to improve congestion management, enforcement efficiency, and road safety across the Commissionerate, a press release said.

According to the press release by police, during the session, Lucas Ambul, CEO of Swiss company Transcality, Zurich, demonstrated AI-driven predictive traffic solutions capable of analysing traffic patterns, forecasting congestion, and optimising signal control for better traffic flow. The proposed model can predict and simulate traffic situations in real time and support long-term traffic preparedness, particularly in view of upcoming infrastructure development in the city.

The meeting was attended by DCP Admin T. Annapurna, DCP Traffic I. Ranjan Ratan Kumar, ADCP Traffic Madhapur Hanumantha Rao, SCSC CEO Naved, along with senior officers. Officials and staff from the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) also participated. (ANI)

