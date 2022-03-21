New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience heavy rain and strong winds on Monday as depression over the Bay of Bengal approaches towards North, said India Meteorological Department Scientist R K Janamani.

"So far it is a depression which will intensify into a deep depression by Monday morning and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening. If it emerges into a cyclonic storm then it will be known as Cyclone Asani," said Janamani.

IMD scientists said to ANI that by Saturday evening the depression over the Southeast and South Andaman sea is moving towards the north with the speed of 12 Km per hour.

"The Depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, about 200km of north-northeast of Car Nicobar (northern part of Nicobar Islands) and 100 km of south-southeast of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), will intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and further into a cyclonic storm," he added.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and are ready at different places with all necessary equipment to carry out search and rescue operations.

Indian Coast Guard ships have been shepherding the fishermen out at sea and issuing weather warnings on Sunday afternoon ahead of the upcoming Cyclone Asani.

Further, fishing, tourism and shipping activities have been stopped. Fishermen have been advised to return from sea. Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard are on stand by. Central Ministries are ready with assistance if required, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated. (ANI)

