Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has filed a complaint at the Two Town Police Station in Vijayawada, demanding action against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh for allegedly making statements that hurt the religious sentiments of devotees in connection with the Tirumala laddu issue.

Speaking to the media, Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said that Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nara Lokesh repeatedly claimed that pig fat and fish oil were mixed in the Tirumala laddu prasadam. However, the SIT report has now confirmed that no animal fat is involved.

Also Read | India-US Trade Deal a 'Big Decision' That Will Benefit Everyone, Says PM Narendra Modi at NDA Parliamentary Party Meet.

"Despite this, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nara Lokesh continue to speak in a manner that demeans the Tirumala prasadam. This shows that they have no devotion towards Lord Venkateswara Swamy," Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said.

He said the report also revealed that such substances were used again during the present government's tenure. It is the coalition government that has committed sacrilege against the Lord of Lords.

Also Read | Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Named Guardian Minister of Pune and Beed, Takes Over Role Held by Late Ajit Pawar.

"Chandrababu Naidu knows very well that what he is doing is wrong, yet he continues to give evasive answers. After the laboratory report was released, it became clear to the public that the fault lay with the coalition government. Who put up banners on the roads, and is it justified to arrest people for questioning them? It is Chandrababu Naidu who is committing sacrilege against Tirumala," Rao alleged.

He said that MP Kesineni Chinni is speaking in Delhi wearing a suit, but he himself has been involved in several instances of corruption and illegal activities. When attacks are carried out on the houses of YSRCP leaders, TDP members are being given royal treatment by the police.

He said that the Tiruvuru MLA himself has spoken about MP Kesineni Chinni's corruption. He is not sparing even small contractors. "Who are you to preach morality to us?" he questioned.

"The houses of Jogi Ramesh were set on fire using petrol bombs. Instead of booking those responsible under attempt to murder charges, how can they be granted bail so easily?" he further said.

He demanded that President's Rule be imposed in Andhra Pradesh.

"It is ridiculous that the police are providing security to TDP leaders' houses instead of YSRCP leaders' houses," he said.

He reiterated that strict action must be taken against Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nara Lokesh for statements on the Tirumala laddu issue that hurt devotees' sentiments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)