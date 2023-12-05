New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): With the waves of Severe Cyclonic storm 'Michaung' sweeping across Tamil Nadu, killing 8 people, Congress supported its Tamil Nadu ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party while the opposition targeted the state government.

DMK MP M Shanmugam said "This is the first time within a day 50 cm of rainfall has occurred (in Chennai). Rescue activities are underway. A meeting will be held tomorrow and today evening he (CM) will tell about it."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that it is a very bad situation in Chennai and the state government and Municipal Corporation have done their work.

"It is a very sad state of affairs in Chennai because of heavy rains, it has flooded Chennai. The State Government and Municipal Corporation have done their work. There is a lot of inconvenience to the public...I have demanded in the Parliament that we should discuss in the Lok Sabha, the cyclone's effect in Chennai...The Government of India and the ministers must reply what action the Centre has taken to help the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh," he said.

AIADMK MP M Thambidurai targeted the DMK party and said that the state government could not take any precautionary measures resulting in the suffering of the people.

"The cyclone effect is so much that the common people could not get any relief. The present DMK format could not take any precautionary measures. The people of Chennai are suffering. This shows the ineffectiveness of the present-day government and their failure to tackle the present situation," he said.

Another Congress MP K Suresh said that it is the duty of the Central government to help a state government and the Centre has to give more assistance to the state government.

"The state government of Tamil Nadu has taken all the precautions. It is the duty of the Central Government to help a state government...But the Central Government has to give more assistance to the state government," K Suresh said.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "Quite drastic. The state government is, doing everything it can. And I'm sure the Central government will also chip in to give the necessary resources to meet with this calamity. My heart goes out to everybody in Chennai who's suffering because of this huge calamity."

8 people have lost their lives while multiple roads and subways are closed due to waterlogging in the wake of the Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung', which is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today.

The Chennai police said that many families including pregnant women, children, and senior citizens were rescued from different areas who were stuck due to wreak havoc of Cyclone Michaung.

Meanwhile addressing a press conference, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that despite historical rains in the state the State government had ensured that damage would be minimum.

"Even after receiving historical rains, the damages are less compared to the previous times. The rains received during Cyclone Michaung exceeded what we received in 2015 when the floods were artificial due to the release of water from Sembarambakkam Lake but now it is a natural flood."

"Chennai has escaped only because of the desilting works that we did in 4000 crores. In 2015, there were 199 deaths reported but now even with excessive rains the death toll is only 8 but still, it could have been averted," Stalin added.

The Chief Minister also called on organisations involved in Relief Work to join hands with the government to alleviate the suffering of fellow human beings.

"Relief assistance of Rs 5,000 crore will be requested from the central government for storm and rain damage. Relief assistance will also be provided to the people who have suffered" CM MK Stalin said

The Chennai Corporation and teams of the Indian Navy are working together to rescue peopl who had reached out the corporation via social media, these include residents of Madipakkam, Periyar and Ram Nagar.

