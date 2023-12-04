India News | Cyclone Michaung: East Coast Railway Cancels 60 Trains in Its Jurisdiction

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled as many as 60 trains in its jurisdiction ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Michaung on Monday. ECoR has opened a Crisis Management Cell to monitor Cyclone Michaung.

Agency News ANI| Dec 04, 2023 03:14 PM IST
India News | Cyclone Michaung: East Coast Railway Cancels 60 Trains in Its Jurisdiction
Representative Image

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 4 (ANI): The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled as many as 60 trains in its jurisdiction ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Michaung on Monday. ECoR has opened a Crisis Management Cell to monitor Cyclone Michaung.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), ECoR Ashoka Kumar Mishra said, "The ECoR is providing a round-the-clock helpline number for information or assistance for the convenience of passengers. It has intensified patrolling at vulnerable locations by deputing patrolmen and watchmen. Additional Control Room and Disaster Management Cell will be opened at Divisional Headquarters. 60 trains have been cancelled in ECoR Jurisdiction ahead of Cyclone Michaung."

CPRO, ECoR Ashoka Kumar Mishra further said that East Coast Railway has done preparations and groundwork for managing Cyclone Michaung and its effects in the jurisdiction.

"Taking advantage of early predictions of the meteorological forecasts and also the experiences of earlier management of disasters, ECoR has planned for early restoration of train traffic and Railway Track, if affected by the cyclone Michaung. Round the Clock Disaster Management Cell has been opened at ECoR HQs at Rail Sadan and Divisional Headquarters at Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Sambalpur," he added.

Helpline Numbers: Bhubaneswar: 0674 - 2301525, 2301626, 2303060.

Earlier eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

"In view of heavy rain in Chennai and the water crossing the danger level in Bridge No. 14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpady stations, the trains have been regulated as given below. Please go through and plan your journeys accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused," the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, posted on X.

