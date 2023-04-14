New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): A cylinder blast occurred at a gas refilling shop in Okhla, fire department officials informed on Thursday.

A 35-year-old man named Mukesh was injured in the incident.

"A cylinder blast occurred in a gas refilling shop in Delhi's Okhla Mandi area, information was received around 8 PM," officials mentioned.

Fire department officials have stated that four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and now the situation is under control.

"Four vehicles reached the spot and found the fire under control, Mukesh, a 35-year-old man, was injured in the accident. Now the situation is under control," a fire department official said.

Earlier in a similar incident an elderly woman died and her son was seriously injured after a sudden fire broke out at a flat in Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Monday night, police said.

The deceased woman was identified as Mahendra Kaur, aged 78 years, police informed further, adding that her son was in critical condition. (ANI)

