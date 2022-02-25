Bilaspur, Feb 25 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday rejected the interim bail plea of suspended IPS officer GP Singh, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case.

The court of Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari rejected the interim bail plea of Singh, said Deputy Advocate General Animesh Tiwari.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had apprehended Singh, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service officer, from Gurugram in Haryana on January 11 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Singh, who was placed under suspension on July 5 last year, is also charged with sedition and promoting enmity.

