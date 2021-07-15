Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Thursday permitted Vikram Bhave, an accused in the murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, to travel to Ratnagiri to perform the final rites of his father, who died on June 25.

The court had granted bail to Bhave in May, but had directed him not to leave Pune city where the case is being tried.

The accused filed an application this week, seeking permission to travel to Ratnagiri so that he can perform the final rites of his father.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar on Thursday permitted Bhave to go to Ratnagiri for three weeks and directed him to appear before the local police station once a week.

The court also directed the accused to report to the Deccan police station in Pune on his return three weeks later.

Bhave was accused of helping the other accused - Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar - who allegedly shot Dabholkar on August 20, 2013 in Pune, with a recce of the spot and escape route after the crime.

The CBI arrested Bhave was arrested in the case on May 25, 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)