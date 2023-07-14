Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday took charge as Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in Vijayawada.

State BJP leadership organised a bike and car rally from Gannavaram to recieve Purandeswari. Party leaders organised a grand welcome for Purandeswari on her arrival.

She was welcomed with a giant flower garland on the way to Vijayawada from Gannavaram Airport.

Former state president Somuveeraju, Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, former Andhra Pradesh CM Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy and party leader Vishnu Vrdhan were among those present.

BJP made Purandeswari its Andhra Pradesh unit president in the first week of July in place of Somu Veerraju who held that post since 2020. She joined the BJP in 2014 after resigning from the Congress. (ANI)

