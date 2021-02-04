Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday saw its daily COVID-19 cases dipping below 500, with 494 people contracting the contagion aggregating to 8.40 lakh, while four fatalities pushed the toll to 12,375. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 517 people getting cured totalling to 8,23,518 till date, the health department said. Active cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 4,467, a bulletin said.

The caseload of Chennai increased to 2,31,855, the maximum among districts, with 149 people testing positive today.

The metropolis also accounts for 4,111 deaths.

A 54-year-old man from Cuddalore was the only victim (among the four fatalities) to succumb to the virus without any comorbidity while the remaining three were ailing with pre-existing chronic disease.

As many as 20 districts have added new infections in single digits while Perambalur, Villupuram and Virudhunagar reported zero fresh cases today. Thirty three districts have reported zero fatalities.

A total of 51,882 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total specimens examined to 1.62 crore till date.

Four individuals who tested positive include returnees from West Bengal, Karnataka and United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said it administered COVID-19 vaccines to 12,494 beneficiaries today and in total 1.45 lakh people including health workers have been immunised since the commencement of exercise from January 16.

In 564 session sites, a total of 12,494 people were vaccinated (including 12,285 COVISHIELD and 209 COVAXIN) a release said.

Besides covering health care workers during the initial run, the government is planning to vaccinate front line workers of various other government departments including revenue, police.

The vaccines are provided free of cost to the beneficiaries. PTI VIJ

