Noida (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old daily wage earner was found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday in a case of suspected suicide, police said.

The man lived with his wife in Basai village, under the Phase 3 police station limits, and the incident took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the officials said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad Sounds Poll Bugle by Promising Atmanirbhar Bihar.

"The deceased was a native of Hamirpur district in UP and worked as a painter here. His body was found hanging in the house by his wife. No suicide note was recovered from the spot,” an official from the local police station said.

It appeared to be a suicide but the cause behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be confirmed, the official said, adding that the police have spoken to his wife and some neighbours but nobody could say anything with certainty.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Tweets 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses Not Giving Salary and Pension for August and September', Says ‘Shocked to Know This’.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings were underway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)