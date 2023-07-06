Amaravati, Jul 6 (PTI) A group of Dalit leaders called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday and requested him to revoke the cases filed against Dalit Organisations' activists.

Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh and Madiga Welfare Organisation chairman K Kanaka Rao made this request at the Chief Minister's camp office.

Also Read | Dutch to Return Stolen Artifacts to Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

"Dalit organisations have been demanding the government to revoke the cases filed against their activists who participated in the Kurukshetra Mahasabha during TDP rule in 2017," said a statement released by the government.

Reddy responded favourably to the trio's request, it said.

Also Read | Employment News: Maharashtra Added 30% of New Jobs in India in Last Five Years, Says Official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)