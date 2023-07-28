Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) A Dalit woman has alleged that she was raped by two men at a hotel in the Jalupura area here, police said on Friday.

The woman, 30, filed a complaint with the police alleging that she was taken to the hotel by the accused on the pretext of making a reel to earn money, but was raped there, Station House Officer Anil Kumar Jaimini said.

The alleged incident took place on July 23, he added.

An FIR under section 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was lodged against the two men -- Vivek Sharma and Lokesh Sharma, the SHO said, adding investigation in the case is underway.

Another police officer said the accused are said to be known to the woman.

The medical examination of the woman has been done and her statement will be recorded in the court, he said.

